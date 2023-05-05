Driver who caused crash in Beaverton that killed teens, injured deputy gets 25 years in prison

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Xavier Denzel Rodriguez, 19, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of driving under the influence in connection with a crash that killed two Southridge High School students and critically injured a Washington County deputy.

At today’s sentencing session, Judge Brandon Thompson said that “this was an utterly avoidable tragedy,” before delivering a 25-year prison sentence.

According to court documents, The Rodriguez spent the night of April 26-27, 2022, driving around the Portland metro area in a Nissan Altima with four teen boys as passengers, ages 16 and 17, that were all students at Southridge Highschool in Beaverton. At the time, Rodriguez was on probation for prior offenses, had no license, was drinking 4Loco, and frequently exceeding 100 mph according to GPS data.

The DA's office released video of a crash in Beaverton that killed two Southridge High School students and critically injured a Washington Co. deputy.

Rodriguez was driving southbound on Murray Boulevard around 12:20 a.m. when he drifted across the center line into the path of an oncoming Washington County patrol deputy. Rodriguez ran at high speed when the deputy turned around to start a traffic stop. He was approaching the Tualatin Valley Highway intersection at over 90 mph and accelerating, then ran the red light. As he did so, WCSO Deputy Michael Trotter pulled into the intersection from the west, his patrol SUV’s emergency lights activated. Rodriguez’s Altima slammed the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side at 99.4 mph, destroying the front of the Altima and caving in the side of the SUV.

The force of the impact sheared off seatbelts in the Altima, and sent the patrol SUV rolling and spinning through the intersection, according to court records.

Two of the Altima’s teen passengers were killed in the crash, and the other two were seriously injured. Deputy Trotter suffered life-threatening injuries. After first responders removed him from the SUV, he was transported to the hospital, where he endured many surgeries and spent weeks in the intensive care unit. Rodriguez was transported to OHSU by Life Flight chopper, where laboratory tests indicated that his blood alcohol content was.18%.

