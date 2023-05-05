A Few Showers This Weekend

Good evening!

Today has been cloudy and cool day, but not that wet. Through the evening, we’ll likely see a few light showers, but we don’t expect any heavy rain. Tomorrow morning will likely start out drier, with clouds and a few sun breaks. Through the afternoon and evening there’s a better chance of seeing a few showers tomorrow. Temperatures will slightly increase, but still be below average. We’ll reach highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will look similar Sunday, but we should be even drier that day. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower in the day.

By Monday, another trough slides into the northwest and we’ll get a showery and cool day once again. A few of those showers could linger into Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon we will see skies clearing out and more sunshine by the evening. Temperatures will climb closer to average Tuesday into the mid to upper 60s.

Heading into the middle of the week, a ridge of high pressure will take over and we will see much drier and warmer weather into the end of the week. We expect temperatures to climb into the low 70s on Wednesday and by Friday, could be right around 80°. Those days will be very nice, featuring lots of sunshine and a few clouds at times. It appears that high pressure could continue to amplify into the weekend, giving us some very warm weather for Mother’s Day weekend. We’ll be watching that closely!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.