A Few Showers This Weekend

5-5-23
5-5-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening!

Today has been cloudy and cool day, but not that wet. Through the evening, we’ll likely see a few light showers, but we don’t expect any heavy rain. Tomorrow morning will likely start out drier, with clouds and a few sun breaks. Through the afternoon and evening there’s a better chance of seeing a few showers tomorrow. Temperatures will slightly increase, but still be below average. We’ll reach highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will look similar Sunday, but we should be even drier that day. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower in the day.

By Monday, another trough slides into the northwest and we’ll get a showery and cool day once again. A few of those showers could linger into Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon we will see skies clearing out and more sunshine by the evening. Temperatures will climb closer to average Tuesday into the mid to upper 60s.

Heading into the middle of the week, a ridge of high pressure will take over and we will see much drier and warmer weather into the end of the week. We expect temperatures to climb into the low 70s on Wednesday and by Friday, could be right around 80°. Those days will be very nice, featuring lots of sunshine and a few clouds at times. It appears that high pressure could continue to amplify into the weekend, giving us some very warm weather for Mother’s Day weekend. We’ll be watching that closely!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
FILE
Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases
Stephanie Anne Warner
Cold case reopened after human hair, tissue found near missing Oregon woman’s home
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting: Harry Latour, Jr.
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting; dead man found nearby ‘not homicide,’ police say

Latest News

First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/5)
5/5/2023
Cool & Showery Pattern Through Early Next Week
5/4
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/4)
7 day
Cool and showery for the next few days