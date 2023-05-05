First psilocybin service center license issued to Eugene wellness center

Psilocybin
Psilocybin(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A wellness center in Eugene has been issued the state’s first psilocybin service center license, the Oregon Health Authority announced Friday.

The license, issued to EPIC Healing Eugene, is part of the regulatory framework created by the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act.

“We want to congratulate Cathy Jonas of EPIC Healing Eugene on being the first licensed service center in the state,” says Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section Manager Angie Allbee. “This is such a historic moment as psilocybin services will soon become available in Oregon, and we appreciate the strong commitment to client safety and access as service center doors prepare to open.”

To date, OPS has issued three manufacturer licenses, one laboratory license, five facilitator licenses, and 84 worker permits. More licenses and worker permits will be issued in the coming months, according to OHA.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Psilocybin Services issues state’s first license

OHA says psilocybin services will become available soon, but did not give an exact date.

Anyone interested in accessing psilocybin services can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
FILE
Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases
Stephanie Anne Warner
Cold case reopened after human hair, tissue found near missing Oregon woman’s home
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting: Harry Latour, Jr.
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting; dead man found nearby ‘not homicide,’ police say

Latest News

Wheeler reveals details of $7.1 billion 2024 city budget
Tigard couple allegedly chained up, abused child for nearly a year
Tigard couple allegedly chained up, abused child for nearly a year
File - Downtown Portland
Wheeler reveals details of $7.1 billion 2024 city budget
Driver crashes car into condo building in Lake Oswego