First psilocybin service center license issued to Eugene wellness center

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A wellness center in Eugene has been issued the state’s first psilocybin service center license, the Oregon Health Authority announced Friday.

The license, issued to EPIC Healing Eugene, is part of the regulatory framework created by the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act.

“We want to congratulate Cathy Jonas of EPIC Healing Eugene on being the first licensed service center in the state,” says Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section Manager Angie Allbee. “This is such a historic moment as psilocybin services will soon become available in Oregon, and we appreciate the strong commitment to client safety and access as service center doors prepare to open.”

To date, OPS has issued three manufacturer licenses, one laboratory license, five facilitator licenses, and 84 worker permits. More licenses and worker permits will be issued in the coming months, according to OHA.

OHA says psilocybin services will become available soon, but did not give an exact date.

Anyone interested in accessing psilocybin services can learn more here.

