On the Go with Ayo at Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is back in Portland for the first time since 2019!
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The 36th annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta will be held May 5 through May 7 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

The 36th annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta will be held May 5 through May 7 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

The festival will be filled with authentic Mexican food, with over 30 vendors serving delicious treats and drinks.

There will also be plenty of entertainment at the festival including international bands and a local mariachi group.

For more details about the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and to buy tickets, click here.

