On the Go with Ayo at Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is back in Portland for the first time since 2019!

The 36th annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta will be held May 5 through May 7 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

The festival will be filled with authentic Mexican food, with over 30 vendors serving delicious treats and drinks.

There will also be plenty of entertainment at the festival including international bands and a local mariachi group.

