Longview man convicted after undercover child predator sting

Jail cell
Jail cell(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Longview, Wash. man has been convicted of several charges following an undercover child predator sting in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Michael Anderson, who went by the username “Mr. Wiggles 4U,” used a social media app to solicit sex and began talking with an undercover detective who he thought was a 15-year-old child. Even after learning the child’s age, the sheriff’s office says Anderson went into graphic detail of the sex acts he wanted to engage in.

Anderson drove to a Beaverton church parking lot to meet with the child. The sheriff’s office said Anderson saw a detective wearing a vest and drove away, texting “good luck with your sting.”

On Thursday, a jury convicted Anderson of first-degree online sexual corruption, luring a minor, and third-degree attempted rape.

The sheriff’s office said Anderson’s sentencing has been scheduled for June 22.

