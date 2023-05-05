Man arrested in connection with 6 fires in Vancouver

Police Lights
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police have made an arrest in connection with a series of arsons which began last year.

The investigation involves six suspicious fires, several of which occurred in the North Garrison Heights and Vancouver Heights areas between Dec. 2022 - March 2023.

The specific dates and locations of the fires are:

  • Dec. 29, 2022, in the 8000 block of Southeast Mill Plain Court
  • Dec. 29, 2022, in the 8000 block of Northeast 9th Street
  • Jan. 8, 2023, in the 8000 block of Northeast 9th Street
  • Feb. 11, 2023, in the 300 block of North Garrison
  • March 5, 2023, in the 7500 block of Virginia Lane
  • March 9, 2023, in the 4800 block of Willamette Drive

Police say tips from the community helped them identify the suspect. On April 26, police arrested Robert Lee Boomsliter for first-degree arson.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information on any unreported suspicious fires within the last six months are asked to contact the Vancouver Fire Department or Vancouver Police Department by calling 911.

