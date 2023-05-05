Man in stolen SUV crashes into multiple vehicles while fleeing Hillsboro police

Stolen SUV was t-boned by pickup truck in Hillsboro
Stolen SUV was t-boned by pickup truck in Hillsboro(Hillsboro Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he crashed into multiples vehicles while fleeing officers, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

At about 4:45 p.m., officers were called out to the Shari’s off Northwest 185th Avenue and Town Center Drive. Police say a 911 caller reported their stolen vehicle, a black Ford Expedition, was parked outside with a man in the driver seat.

SEE ALSO: Tigard couple indicted for abusing children ‘over many years’ in home, sheriff says

Officers tried to stop the SUV in the parking lot but the suspect, identified as Jacob Forrest, drove over a berm and the sidewalk. Forrest then entered traffic on NW 185th Avenue and collided with multiple vehicles.

After the stolen SUV was t-boned by a pickup truck, police say Forrest ran out and was caught by officers a short distance away.

A total of four vehicles were damaged. Police say one person suffered minor injuries.

Multiple vehicles damaged by suspect in stolen SUV
Multiple vehicles damaged by suspect in stolen SUV(Hillsboro Police Department)

Forrest, who police say has multiple outstanding felony warrants, was arrested for felony and misdemeanor elude, hit and run vehicle injury, reckless driving, reckless endangering, violation of restraining order, and failure to report as a sex offender.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
FILE
Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases
Stephanie Anne Warner
Cold case reopened after human hair, tissue found near missing Oregon woman’s home
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting: Harry Latour, Jr.
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting; dead man found nearby ‘not homicide,’ police say

Latest News

Portland program uses art to help teens with mental health worries
Psilocybin
First psilocybin service center license issued to Eugene wellness center
Wheeler reveals details of $7.1 billion 2024 city budget
Tigard couple allegedly chained up, abused child for nearly a year
Tigard couple allegedly chained up, abused child for nearly a year