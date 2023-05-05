Oregon Zoo welcomes Harper, new white-cheeked gibbon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo welcomed a playful new resident this week.

Harper, a white-cheeked gibbon, just joined another gibbon, named Duffy, in the Red Ape Reserve.

“Harper and Duffy started interacting right away,” said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo’s primate area. “They traveled around the habitat together, then took a break to groom each other.”

Harper was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2015 where she lived before arriving in the Pacific Northwest.

While Harper explores the Red Ape Reserve this week with Duffy, orangutans Kitra, Bob and Jolene will join them in the habitat soon.

“At 7 years old, Harper is young and full of energy, just like Jolene,” said Gilmore. “We call Duffy ‘Uncle Duffy’ because of how interested he is in Jolene, and I think Harper will make a very fun aunt.”

White-cheeked gibbons are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Their numbers have declined by at least 80% over the past 50 years because of poaching and habitat loss from illegal logging and agriculture.

