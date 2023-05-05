Oregon Zoo welcomes Harper, new white-cheeked gibbon

Harper, a white-cheeked gibbon
Harper, a white-cheeked gibbon(Oregon Zoo)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo welcomed a playful new resident this week.

Harper, a white-cheeked gibbon, just joined another gibbon, named Duffy, in the Red Ape Reserve.

“Harper and Duffy started interacting right away,” said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo’s primate area. “They traveled around the habitat together, then took a break to groom each other.”

Harper was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2015 where she lived before arriving in the Pacific Northwest.

While Harper explores the Red Ape Reserve this week with Duffy, orangutans Kitra, Bob and Jolene will join them in the habitat soon.

“At 7 years old, Harper is young and full of energy, just like Jolene,” said Gilmore. “We call Duffy ‘Uncle Duffy’ because of how interested he is in Jolene, and I think Harper will make a very fun aunt.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon Zoo welcomes fluffy Humboldt penguin chick

White-cheeked gibbons are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Their numbers have declined by at least 80% over the past 50 years because of poaching and habitat loss from illegal logging and agriculture.

To learn more about white-cheeked gibbons, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
FILE
Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases
Stephanie Anne Warner
Cold case reopened after human hair, tissue found near missing Oregon woman’s home
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting: Harry Latour, Jr.
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting; dead man found nearby ‘not homicide,’ police say

Latest News

Psilocybin
First psilocybin service center license issued to Eugene wellness center
Poison Waters
Drag performer Poison Waters named Starlight Parade Grand Marshal
Wheeler reveals details of $7.1 billion 2024 city budget
Tigard couple allegedly chained up, abused child for nearly a year
Tigard couple allegedly chained up, abused child for nearly a year