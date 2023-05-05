Portland selects California non-profit group to run 2nd site

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland announced that California-based Urban Alchemy was selected to operate the Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village on Thursday.

Construction is almost complete on the North Syracuse Street site, but an opening date has not been announced.

Last month Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners voted to grant Urban Alchemy a five-year, $50 million contract to run large outdoor shelter areas in the city.

The first site is expected to open in southeast Portland this summer.

