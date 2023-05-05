Victim’s name released after NW Portland shooting that left man dead, woman injured

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old man who died after a shooting in the Northwest District Neighborhood of Portland last week was identified by the Portland Police Bureau on Friday.

On April 28, James R. Rodgers, Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police responded to a shooting at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street shortly before midnight. Rodgers was given first aid, but he died at the scene.

They also found a woman who had been shot and injured at the scene, and she was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said on Friday that she was treated and has been released from the hospital.

Last week, police said the suspect left the scene and no arrests had been made.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762, or Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991. Please reference case number 23-110484.

