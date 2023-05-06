2 taken to hospital after assault at Hillsboro apartment complex

Two people were taken to the hospital after an assault at a Hillsboro apartment complex on Friday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in an assault at an apartment complex in Hillsboro on Friday night, police said.

The Hillsboro Police Department said at about 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Wyndhaven Apartments in the 200 block of Southwest Edgeway Drive. When they arrived, the found two people hurt. They were both taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not available.

A FOX 12 crew saw police put tape up around one of the buildings and the playground. There were evidence markers on the ground and officers taking pictures around the playground area.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if there a suspect description.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

