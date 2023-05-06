2 taken to hospital after assault at Hillsboro apartment complex

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in an assault at an apartment complex in Hillsboro on Friday night, police said.

@HillsboroPolice confirm two people were taken to the hospital following some type of assault at the Wyndhaven Apartments. An apartment building and the playground have been taped off @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/JIuoxZZ4ey — Chandler Watkins (@CWatkinsNews) May 6, 2023

The Hillsboro Police Department said at about 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Wyndhaven Apartments in the 200 block of Southwest Edgeway Drive. When they arrived, the found two people hurt. They were both taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not available.

A FOX 12 crew saw police put tape up around one of the buildings and the playground. There were evidence markers on the ground and officers taking pictures around the playground area.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if there a suspect description.

