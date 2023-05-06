5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland

FILE - Illegal street racing
FILE - Illegal street racing(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least five people were arrested and six vehicles towed after police broke up illegal street racing events in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said the racing and street takeover events were on Swan Island and North Marine Drive west of Interstate 5.

Despite many of the participants scattering, according to police, they cited 33 people and arrested five. One person also faces a weapons charge after police said they were armed with a gun.

Police said they also spiked the tires of one car.

As the “mission” was a joint operation between local and state officers, Portland police said the numbers released Saturday do not include citations and arrests made by Oregon State Police.

The names of four people arrested Friday were announced Saturday:

  • Tyler Z. Roberts, 18, of Vancouver, Wash. was charged with reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, unlawful street takeover (misdemeanor) and speed racing (Class A traffic violation).
  • Jaylen L. Madison, 18, of Vancouver, Wash. was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm in public and violation of a restraining order.
  • Kenneth N. Sevy, 22, of Salem was criminally cited for DUII and traffic violation citations for following too closely, obstructing rail crossing and speeding.
  • Austin M. Pool, 21, of Vancouver, Wash. was charged with attempting to elude police with a vehicle and reckless driving.

