Dog that injured Portland jogger impounded by Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County Animal Services officers impounded a dog Saturday that mauled a Portland jogger last month and allegedly attacked another dog.

The county said at about 10 a.m. Saturday, an officer took pit bull mix Bubbie into custody. The officer found the dog in southeast Portland with owner Jessie Miller. The Portland Police Bureau approved a warrant to impound the dog.

Bubbie is suspected in an April 17 attack on Portland jogger Cheryl Wakerhauser. She was out for a run at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 45th Avenue when a dog began to maul her. She was able to signal for a driver to pull over and call 911. Wakerhauser suffered 35 puncture wounds.

Bubbie is also accused of an attack on another dog in February. That attack resulted in a smaller dog having two long incisions, a punctured lung cavity and bruising on his belly and chest, requiring him to have emergency surgery.

After the dog’s owner could not be found, MCAS worked to impound Bubbie. It had a warrant issued through the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant allowed law enforcement to help impound the dog.

Miller has until May 31 to appeal a dangerous dog designation and a notice of suspension of ownership. MCAS can keep Bubbie impounded during any appeal.

The case has been sent to the district attorney’s office for possible charges for Miller.

