A Few Showers Possible Today, Drier & Sunnier Sunday

Good morning! It’s a cool & mainly dry start to our Saturday. A few showers will be possible in our western valleys, mainly this afternoon and evening. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies with a few sunbreaks here & there. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s. Sunday looks like it’ll be the best day of the weekend. Most of the day will feature a lot of sunshine, but clouds will build in toward the end of the day. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 60s.

A low pressure system will slide just to our south on Monday, pushing showers northward through western Oregon and southwest Washington. Cloudy skies and persistent showers will hold temperatures in the 50s. Monday will be the coolest and wettest day of the week. A big pattern change will arrive around midweek.

High pressure will expand over the West Coast starting late Tuesday and Wednesday. It will really amplify toward the end of the week, clearing most of the clouds out and warming up our air. Temps will reach the mid to upper 70s Wednesday & Thursday, and likely the 80s by Friday. It’s quite possible our first 90 degree temps will arrive around Mother’s Day.

Have a great weekend!

