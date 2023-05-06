Fun stuff to do in Portland this weekend

Dancers and Portland's Cinco De Mayo Fiesta
Dancers and Portland's Cinco De Mayo Fiesta(City of Portland)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:16 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Looking for something to do in the Portland area this weekend?

You’ve come to the right spot. We have gathered a list of some of the best events around town from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.

36th Annual Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

Tom McCall Waterfront Park ($8-$10)

This well-known Cinco de Mayo festival features artisanal goods, authentic cuisine, rides, and live entertainment. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is back in Portland for the first time since 2019!

Rip City Comedy Festival

Various locations - see event’s website for details ($50 for a standard wristband or pay for individual shows at the door)

The Rip City Comedy Festival debuts May 4-6th 2023 in Portland’s walkable Southeast District with a fun filled weekend featuring headline comics from across the country as well as favorites from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Featuring a unique variety of themed shows, feature showcases, and free panels from industry leading professionals. RCCF has set out to put a Portland festival back on the map as an inclusive, entertaining, and educational weekend for all.

There's a new comedy festival in the Rose City for the first time in six years.

Farmers Market at PSU

Portland State University (FREE)

Every Saturday throughout the year, the Portland Farmers Market at Portland State University is open. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from April through October. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. November through March. The Market at PSU may be found in the South Park Blocks of Downtown Portland, between SW College and Montgomery Streets.

Farmer's Market at Portland State University.
Farmer's Market at Portland State University.(Pixabay)

Portland Saturday Market

Tom McCall Waterfront Park (FREE)

The biggest arts and crafts market in the country is located in Portland, Oregon, and is open every Saturday from March through December.

The Portland Saturday Market returns.
The Portland Saturday Market returns.

For even more fun stuff to do check out our community calendar, here.

