Fun stuff to do in Portland this weekend

Tom McCall Waterfront Park ($8-$10)

This well-known Cinco de Mayo festival features artisanal goods, authentic cuisine, rides, and live entertainment. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is back in Portland for the first time since 2019!

Various locations - see event’s website for details ($50 for a standard wristband or pay for individual shows at the door)

The Rip City Comedy Festival debuts May 4-6th 2023 in Portland’s walkable Southeast District with a fun filled weekend featuring headline comics from across the country as well as favorites from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Featuring a unique variety of themed shows, feature showcases, and free panels from industry leading professionals. RCCF has set out to put a Portland festival back on the map as an inclusive, entertaining, and educational weekend for all.

There's a new comedy festival in the Rose City for the first time in six years.

Portland State University (FREE)

Every Saturday throughout the year, the Portland Farmers Market at Portland State University is open. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from April through October. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. November through March. The Market at PSU may be found in the South Park Blocks of Downtown Portland, between SW College and Montgomery Streets.

Farmer's Market at Portland State University. (Pixabay)

Tom McCall Waterfront Park (FREE)

The biggest arts and crafts market in the country is located in Portland, Oregon, and is open every Saturday from March through December.

The Portland Saturday Market returns.

