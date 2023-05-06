‘Keep Portland Wienered’: Oscar Meyer’s Wienermobile is coming to the Rose City
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland native will be driving the famous meat-shaped Oscar Meyer Wienermobile around the Portland metro area starting next week.
“Corndog” Clara, a Portland native who “cut the mustard” and scored a “frank”tastic job driving the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, will be rolling into Portland rom May 9-14, according to a news release.
“Corndog” Clara said she and her co-pilot will be hosting and attending community events all over the Portland Metropolitan Area with the mission of “sparking smiles”! Oregonians can visit these events for unique photo ops, vehicle tours, and grab a “Weenie Whistle”.
Tuesday 5/9/23
Safeway
- 11am-3pm
- 13719 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver WA
Saturday 5/13/23
Portland Cars & Coffee
- 8am-11pm
- 21650 SW Langer Farms Pkwy, Sherwood OR
Sunday 5/14/23
Safeway
- 1pm-5pm
- 13434 Colton Pl. Oregon City OR
