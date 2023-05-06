‘Keep Portland Wienered’: Oscar Meyer’s Wienermobile is coming to the Rose City

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland native will be driving the famous meat-shaped Oscar Meyer Wienermobile around the Portland metro area starting next week.

“Corndog” Clara, a Portland native who “cut the mustard” and scored a “frank”tastic job driving the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, will be rolling into Portland rom May 9-14, according to a news release.

“Corndog” Clara said she and her co-pilot will be hosting and attending community events all over the Portland Metropolitan Area with the mission of “sparking smiles”! Oregonians can visit these events for unique photo ops, vehicle tours, and grab a “Weenie Whistle”.

Tuesday 5/9/23

Safeway

11am-3pm

13719 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver WA

Saturday 5/13/23

Portland Cars & Coffee

8am-11pm

21650 SW Langer Farms Pkwy, Sherwood OR

Sunday 5/14/23

Safeway

1pm-5pm

13434 Colton Pl. Oregon City OR

