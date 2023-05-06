Man gets 5 years for 2018 death of man found behind Goodwill in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of killing a 44-year-old man in northeast Portland pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court records.

On June 29, 2018, the body of Kenneth Coleman was found behind a Goodwill store on Northeast Halsey Street after the report of a person unconscious and not breathing. His death was ruled a homicide.

In March 2021, a then-46-year-old Alphonzo Johnson was indicted for murdering Coleman “with a firearm,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Initially, Johnson pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon.

On Friday, Johnson pleaded guilty to “criminally negligent homicide” and possessing a firearm, according to court records.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and three years’ supervision.

