OHSU releases research on causes of gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - OHSU released new research on gun violence on Friday. It is funded by federal money to get a better look at the impact on communities.

Dr. Ben Hoffman, a professor at Doernbecher’s Children Hospital, led the research. He said since 2018, shootings have been the leading cause of death for children nationwide. He said this is extremely concerning for him and other pediatricians.

SEE ALSO: What gunshot detection would mean in Portland

The research looked at what is causing the rise and what can be done to reverse it. Hoffman said unlocked and loaded guns in a home often result in accidental death. He said more behavioral health services should be available to prevent suicides. Hoffman said some deaths are the result of systemic racism and disproportionate outcomes for minorities.

“We know ways that can be effective in reducing those risks and getting those numbers down,” Hoffman said. “We need leadership, we need cooperation, we need community engagement to approach it the right way.”

SEE ALSO: Portland students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) was also at the roundtable. He has been advocating for more federal money for behavioral health services.

Previously, federal money was not allowed for these types of studies. Wyden said OHSU is the first to do one since that restriction was lifted.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.