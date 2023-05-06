Pandemic-era cocktails-to-go now permanent in Washington

SEATTLE (KPTV) - On Friday, Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation allowing restaurants and bars in Washington state to permanently sell cocktails to go.

To boost local businesses during the pandemic, to-go cocktails were temporarily permitted. The statute was due to expire on June 30, but Gov. Inslee signed Senate Bill 5448 to extend it until the end of the year.

Certain companies will be able to sell beer, wine, and permitted mixed beverages with the purchase of food under the new rule. They must be kept in sealed containers and properly labeled.

Cocktails to-go are meant to be sipped at home. Customers who intend to pick up their alcoholic beverages and drive home must place them in the trunk of their vehicle.

Cocktails-to-go are also permanently allowed to be sold in Oregon.

