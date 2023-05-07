Adaptive baseball program teams up with Willow Creek Softball for opening day in Rock Creek

ROCK CREEK Ore. (KPTV) - The dueling diamonds at Rock Creek Church were full of cheer as buddies from the Willow Creek Softball program teamed up with the Challenger Division teams of Oregon District 4 for their opening day on Saturday.

The challengers are an adaptive baseball program for kids ranging in ages of 4 to 18 with physical and developmental challenges.

Aaron Arnold, president and parent with Oregon District 4 little league Challenger Division, said their kids only ever wanted to play with other kids.

“They just want to be out here, and they just want to have fun,” Arnold said. “They want to be able to play. This is everything for them, they look forward to this all year long.”

The Challenger Division welcomes kids from the school districts in Banks, Beaverton, Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Sherwood, Tigard, Tualatin, West Linn, Wilsonville, Lake Oswego and west Portland.

Alec, a Challenger Division player, said the game makes him feel happy.

“For everyone out here who watches it, you are actually cool around here!” Alec said. “I am just happy that everyone is here, that they’re enjoying the play while we play, it is like they are being entertained for us.”

To play is to have joy and joy was all over.

Lily, a Willow Creek softball player said, “It’s just fun to help people all of the time, even if they can’t, they don’t have the abilities we can do, it is fun still letting them play.”

The Willow Creek Wind up is a fundraiser, photo day and the best day of the year, but that’s my (Nick Krupke) biased opinion as a longtime coach and dad in the league.

