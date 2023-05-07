Cooler with more showers on Monday

Cool and dry to start the week, but not end it
Cool and dry to start the week, but not end it(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Happy Sunday,

Saturday ended with just .01″ of measurable rain in PDX. The chance for showers today is less than this, with most of the forecast region likely ending up dry. Our next round of showers begins tomorrow morning and sticks with us through most of the day. Everyone should see something before the day ends. Once we dry up Monday night/early Tuesday morning we will be dry for the extended forecast.

Okay temperatures. Tomorrow will be the coolest day this week with highs struggling to get into the upper 50s. Tuesday will be our transition day with highs getting back into the mid-60s. Once we hit Wednesday, it’s back to the 70s but we don’t stop there. The building ridge continues to get stronger through the week and it will get into the 80s easily by Friday. We’re keeping our eyes on Sunday as it’s the first time we’re seeing a chance to reach the 90s this season.

