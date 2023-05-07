Family, friends say authorities failed 4-year-old boy allegedly killed by father

A vigil was held Saturday for a 4-year-old boy who police suspect was killed by his 19-year-old father.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A vigil was held Saturday for a 4-year-old boy who police suspect was killed by his 19-year-old father.

Marquavious Ware is currently behind bars, charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jhorden Clay.

Jhorden’s mother, Jonicia Clay, says Ware kept Jhorden from her for the past few weeks after allowing him to stay with Ware on Easter Sunday.

Clay says she noticed signs of abuse over a Facetime call, which she took photos of and showed to police.

But they told her to call nonemergency and said there wasn’t much they could do because he’s the boy’s father.

At the vigil Saturday, Jhorden’s family says more needs to be done to protect children from harm’s way.

Jhorden’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

