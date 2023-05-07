Mainly dry Sunday, but cool & showery Monday will follow

Another very warm period begins midweek
By Mark Nelsen
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today was just fine, until a few downpours popped up in the late afternoon and evening hours.  They are dying down now and mainly north of the metro area, but a shower is still possible until about 10pm.

After that time and through midday Sunday we should remain dry.  In fact, the first half of Sunday features nice early May weather with plenty of sun mixed with a few clouds.  Those clouds thicken a bit in the afternoon with just a SMALL chance for a shower.  Most of us remain dry in the lowlands tomorrow and it’ll be warmer, into the mid-upper 60s.

Monday will be much different as a weak, but wet weather system moves across the Pacific Northwest.  Expect a cool, gray, and wet start to the work week.  The good news is that Monday’s showers will be the last we see for about a week. 

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

We’ve got at least 5-7 days of dry weather ahead starting Tuesday and probably continuing through Mother’s Day Weekend.

Temperatures warm the 2nd half of next week, but at this point we don’t see hot weather in the 7-day forecast.  We’re watching that big weekend though because some models are pushing us up around 90 degrees once again.

Enjoy your (mainly dry) Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

