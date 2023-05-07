Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect in two robberies in Linn County was arrested after being found in Albany on Saturday night, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a robbery at Love’s truck stop in Millersburg. A witness said a man entered the store armed with a hammer and demanded money from a clerk. Customers and employees tried to stop him, struggled with him and the suspect ended up fleeing from the store.

As deputies were searching for the suspect’s vehicle, the Albany Police Department responded to a robbery at Motel 6 on Pacific Boulevard. The description of the suspect and vehicle were the same as the suspect in the Love’s robbery. The sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police also responded. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested 30-year-old Tyler Partlow of Salem without incident.

Partlow was taken to the Linn County jail. He is facing charges of robbery and physical harassment related to the Love’s robbery. He also had a felony parole violation warrant for burglary.

