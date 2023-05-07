Man dies in one-car crash in Cowlitz Co.

SILVER LAKE, Wash. (KPTV) - A Castle Rock man died in a one-car crash early Sunday morning in Cowlitz County, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said just after 3 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Highway 504 near Silver Lake. They said they learned a car was traveling east on Highway 504 when it went off the road and hit a tree. They found the driver, a 36-year-old man from Castle Rock, dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

