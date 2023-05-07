Oregon boy makes rare discovery of Columbian mammoth tooth

An Oregon boy recently made a discovery that dates back tens of thousands of years.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:54 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
On April 11, third grader Jeremiah Longbrake was playing in a creek at his grandmother’s house near the southern Oregon town of Winston. He brought something unusual back up to the house, where his mother thought maybe it was a piece of petrified wood. As they continued to look at it, they thought it must be something more.

They were referred to an archaeologist at the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History. He confirmed it is the tooth of a Columbian mammoth, which lived about 10,000 years ago.

Longbrake then told his classmates what he found.

“Everyone believed me and maybe they should think twice about doubting me,” he said.

The mammoth tooth is still being kept at his grandmother’s house.

Longbrake’s mother said she is planning a trip with her two sons to the museum in Eugene to learn more about the time period it came from.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

