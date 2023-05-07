Seaside apartment fire leaves 1 injured, 7 families displaced

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured, and seven families were displaced in an apartment fire in Seaside on Saturday night, according to Seaside Fire & Rescue.

The fire department said just after 8 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of South Columbia Street. The building is a wood-framed four-plex. The smoke was visible throughout downtown Seaside. Firefighters had to disconnect utilities to put out the fire.

A man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Seven families were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

