Sheriff’s office looking for missing, endangered 2-year-old near Hubbard

Raelynn Mishler
Raelynn Mishler(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered two-year-old near Hubbard.

The sheriff’s office said two-year-old Raelynn Mishler was last seen at about 6 p.m. Saturday at her home on Yoder Road north of Highway 211.

Mishler is about 28 pounds with blonde, curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas that were found in her yard. She is not very vocal.

Clackamas County search and rescue is actively searching for Mishler and more resources are expected to join. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (503) 723-4949.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

