Timbers celebrate 10-year anniversary of special fan’s wish being granted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the tenth anniversary of Atticus Lane-Dupre and the Green Machine taking the field at Providence Park on Saturday.

Atticus’ Army was loud and proud on Saturday night just like they were 10 years ago. From a boy to a young man, now 18-year-old Lane-Dupre is cancer-free and a Franklin High School graduate.

“I am really into golf right now so right now, all I want to do is play golf,” he said.

In 2013, Lane-Dupre was given the largest locally granted Make-A-Wish in Oregon’s history. Lane-Dupre and his Green Machine buddies played the green and gold on this major league pitch for his Make-A-Wish. The kids played the pros in front of 3,000 fans on an off-day for the Timbers.

“It was definitely a huge morale boost,” Lane-Dupre said. “I was a lot more energetic after and just happy to be doing the things I like and playing soccer with my friends.”

SEE ALSO: Make-A-Wish Oregon gives kids hope

Laila Cook, CEO of Make-A-Wish Oregon, said it made a major impact.

“His mom really said that it changed him from being the kid with cancer to the kid who was a hero and got to play against the Timbers,” Cook said. “What a great reframe for that dark side of his life.”

Saturday night was made even more special as Lane-Dupre joined Timber Joey to pass the Make-A-Wish moment to seven-year-old Evie, who wishes to meet a mermaid in Hawaii. Oregon Make-A-Wish is making the magic happen.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.