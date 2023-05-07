Washington Co. holds water safety event as fishers compete in Hagg Lake tournament

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As Henry Hagg Lake was lined with people enjoying the weather and participating in the annual fishing tournament on Saturday, county officials say now is a good time to brush up on water safety.

“The most important thing, it’s a repetitive thing, but it’s life jackets,” said Jerry Roley, a Marine Deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s important to have a life jacket that fits properly. To test the fit, after a jacket is fastened, lift it by the shoulders to make sure it won’t rise above the ears.

A spokesperson for the Oregon State Marine Board said boaters are required to have readily accessible life jackets, and all children 12 and younger are required to wear a life jacket.

“It’s super important because of that cold water piece,” the spokesperson said. “Accidents happen in a second, so it’s super important to be wearing it. Then, when you get into the water, it’ll keep your head above water so hopefully you won’t swallow any and that’ll keep you safe.”

There are different rules for each body of water, so it’s also crucial to know those before you visit.

Roley said Hagg Lake has a 35-mile-an-hour boating speed limit and a 200-foot no-wake zone.

“So, boats are required to go slow, no wake, within 200 feet of the shore,” Roley said. “We’ve had people violate that and it’s ended in tragedy.”

