Washington Co. holds water safety event as fishers compete in Hagg Lake tournament

As Henry Hagg Lake was lined with people enjoying the weather Saturday, county officials say now is a good time to brush up on water safety.
By Drew Marine
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:40 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As Henry Hagg Lake was lined with people enjoying the weather and participating in the annual fishing tournament on Saturday, county officials say now is a good time to brush up on water safety.

“The most important thing, it’s a repetitive thing, but it’s life jackets,” said Jerry Roley, a Marine Deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: 5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland

It’s important to have a life jacket that fits properly. To test the fit, after a jacket is fastened, lift it by the shoulders to make sure it won’t rise above the ears.

A spokesperson for the Oregon State Marine Board said boaters are required to have readily accessible life jackets, and all children 12 and younger are required to wear a life jacket.

“It’s super important because of that cold water piece,” the spokesperson said. “Accidents happen in a second, so it’s super important to be wearing it. Then, when you get into the water, it’ll keep your head above water so hopefully you won’t swallow any and that’ll keep you safe.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Keep Portland Wienered’: Oscar Meyer’s Wienermobile is coming to the Rose City

There are different rules for each body of water, so it’s also crucial to know those before you visit.

Roley said Hagg Lake has a 35-mile-an-hour boating speed limit and a 200-foot no-wake zone.

“So, boats are required to go slow, no wake, within 200 feet of the shore,” Roley said. “We’ve had people violate that and it’s ended in tragedy.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, deputy and 3 others in critical condition after crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Driver who caused crash in Beaverton that killed teens, injured deputy gets 25 years in prison
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
2 teens injured after ‘assault’ at Hillsboro apartment complex, neighbor says she gave first aid
2 teens injured after ‘assault’ at Hillsboro apartments, neighbor says she gave first aid
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
Stolen SUV was t-boned by pickup truck in Hillsboro
Man in stolen SUV crashes into multiple vehicles while fleeing Hillsboro police

Latest News

Oregon boy makes rare discovery of Columbian mammoth tooth
Oregon boy makes rare discovery of Columbian mammoth tooth
Oregon boy makes rare discovery of Columbian mammoth tooth
Jogger attacked by pit bull says Portlanders speaking up got county to act
Jogger attacked by pit bull says Portlanders speaking up got county to act
Jogger attacked by pit bull says Portlanders speaking up got county to act
2 teens injured after ‘assault’ at Hillsboro apartments, neighbor says she gave first aid