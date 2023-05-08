Binge the entire ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise for $1K

From left, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, cast members in...
From left, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, cast members in the upcoming film "Fast X," discuss the film underneath posters for previous films in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise, during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2023, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You could land an unusual side hustle this summer – binge the “Fast and Furious” films over a two-week period.

FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to watch all 10 movies, which is more than 20 hours of content, for $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees.

While watching the films, you’ll track damages from all the car crashes for the team at Finance Buzz to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving.

To be eligible for this task, you must have the ability to rent or stream movies from your home and be able to watch “Fast X” in a theater.

You will note any car accidents that result in damage, including the number of accidents, the extent of the damages and what cars are involved.

Applications are due by May 19, and the chosen candidate will be notified via email by May 26.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
KPTV file image
Man dies in one-car crash in Cowlitz Co.
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
Family, friends say authorities failed 4-year-old boy allegedly killed by his father
Family, friends say authorities failed 4-year-old boy allegedly killed by father

Latest News

Nante Niemi, 8, is missing in a remote area of Michigan.
Search underway for missing boy, 8, in Michigan state park
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement
The man accused in the deadly Brownsville, Texas, crash was identified on Monday.
Police: Deadly crash suspect tried to flee