Bloom Tour brings spring flowers to downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Nineteen artists, along with Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, artists are bringing spring flowers to Portland!

The 26 installations around downtown Portland and Old Town are designed to bring beauty to the area and encourage people to visit the neighborhood. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with one of the participating artists to learn more about it.

For a link to the map of the flower installations click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.