Homicide suspect, 7 others arrested in E Portland retail theft mission
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Eight total people were arrested in a retail theft mission at Mall 205 in Portland on Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said on Thursday, officers with the East Neighborhood Response Team held a retail theft mission in the area of Mall 205. They made eight arrests, found stolen vehicles and found a man who had a warrant for a manslaughter homicide. Here is a list of those arrested with charges:
35-year-old Blaine Carolan-Stegman
- Theft in the Second Degree
32-year-old Ricky Frad
- Theft in the Second Degree
45-year-old Kenneth Baker
- Theft in the Second Degree
31-year-old Krissi Frizzell
- Theft in the Second Degree
29-year-old Joseph Young
- Warrant for Burglary in the First Degree
- Additional Warrants
40-year-old Joshua Carroll
- Warrant for Theft in the Second Degree
24-year-old Daniel Belash
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Driving
- Eluding in a Vehicle
- Failure to Perform the Duty of a Driver (Hit & Run) – Multiple Counts
25-year-old Earniest Lott
- Warrant for Manslaughter in the Second Degree
