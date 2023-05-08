Homicide suspect, 7 others arrested in E Portland retail theft mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Eight total people were arrested in a retail theft mission at Mall 205 in Portland on Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on Thursday, officers with the East Neighborhood Response Team held a retail theft mission in the area of Mall 205. They made eight arrests, found stolen vehicles and found a man who had a warrant for a manslaughter homicide. Here is a list of those arrested with charges:

35-year-old Blaine Carolan-Stegman

Theft in the Second Degree

32-year-old Ricky Frad

Theft in the Second Degree

45-year-old Kenneth Baker

Theft in the Second Degree

Eight total people were arrested in a retail theft mission near Mall 205 in Portland. (PPB)

31-year-old Krissi Frizzell

Theft in the Second Degree

29-year-old Joseph Young

Warrant for Burglary in the First Degree

Additional Warrants

40-year-old Joshua Carroll

Warrant for Theft in the Second Degree

24-year-old Daniel Belash

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Eluding in a Vehicle

Failure to Perform the Duty of a Driver (Hit & Run) – Multiple Counts

25-year-old Earniest Lott

Warrant for Manslaughter in the Second Degree

