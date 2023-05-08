Lake Oswego man dies in crash on I-5

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 7:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on I-5 near milepost 290. OSP says a Dodge Viper was merging onto the interstate when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The car then went up an embankment, went airborne, and struck several trees.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 73-year-old David Ray Coffman, died at the scene.

No other details about the crash were released by OSP.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
KPTV file image
Man dies in one-car crash in Cowlitz Co.
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
Family, friends say authorities failed 4-year-old boy allegedly killed by his father
Family, friends say authorities failed 4-year-old boy allegedly killed by father

Latest News

At least 14 people displaced after apartment fire in SE Portland
Apartment fire damages 4 units
At least 14 people displaced after apartment fire in SE Portland
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time