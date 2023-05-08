Lake Oswego man dies in crash on I-5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 7:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on I-5 near milepost 290. OSP says a Dodge Viper was merging onto the interstate when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The car then went up an embankment, went airborne, and struck several trees.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 73-year-old David Ray Coffman, died at the scene.

No other details about the crash were released by OSP.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.