Landslide halts Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle

Amtrak Cascades
Amtrak Cascades(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - All Amtrak trains are canceled between Portland and Seattle through Wednesday because of a landslide on the tracks north of Vancouver, Amtrak said Monday.

Amtrak said BNSF, which owns the railroad in the area, reported the landslide is six miles north of Vancouver. The blockage was first reported around 2 p.m. Monday. Amtrak said service is canceled between Portland and Seattle for an initial period of 48 hours.

The cancellations affect service on the Cascades and Coast Starlight route. Trains between Portland and Eugene will operate as normal. Service between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, will also operate as normal.

Amtrak said it will be providing bus service for affected passengers as available.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

