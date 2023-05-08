At least 12 people displaced after apartment fire in SE Portland

At least 12 people living in an apartment complex in southeast Portland have been displaced following a fire early Monday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - At least 12 people living in an apartment complex in southeast Portland have been displaced following a fire early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., crews from Portland Fire & Rescue and Gresham Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 2400 block of Southeast 143rd Avenue. Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from one apartment.

PF&R said the fire spread through the attic, above another unit. Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to stop it without further spread.

Apartment complex damaged by fire in southeast Portland
Apartment complex damaged by fire in southeast Portland(KPTV)

Everyone made it out of the apartment complex safely. PF&R said four units were affected, with as many as 12 people displaced. The Red Cross is working with those who have been displaced.

An investigator will determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
KPTV file image
Man dies in one-car crash in Cowlitz Co.
Family, friends say authorities failed 4-year-old boy allegedly killed by his father
Family, friends say authorities failed 4-year-old boy allegedly killed by father
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany

Latest News

At least 12 people displaced after apartment fire in SE Portland
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time