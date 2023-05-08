At least 12 people displaced after apartment fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - At least 12 people living in an apartment complex in southeast Portland have been displaced following a fire early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., crews from Portland Fire & Rescue and Gresham Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 2400 block of Southeast 143rd Avenue. Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from one apartment.

PF&R said the fire spread through the attic, above another unit. Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to stop it without further spread.

Apartment complex damaged by fire in southeast Portland (KPTV)

Everyone made it out of the apartment complex safely. PF&R said four units were affected, with as many as 12 people displaced. The Red Cross is working with those who have been displaced.

An investigator will determine the cause of the fire.

