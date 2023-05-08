At least 14 people displaced after apartment fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - At least 14 people living in an apartment complex in southeast Portland have been displaced following a fire early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., crews from Portland Fire & Rescue and Gresham Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 2400 block of Southeast 143rd Avenue. Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from one apartment.

PF&R said the fire spread through the attic, above another unit. Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to stop it without further spread.

Apartment complex damaged by fire in southeast Portland (KPTV)

Everyone made it out of the apartment complex safely. PF&R said four units were affected, with as many as 14 people displaced. The Red Cross is working with those who have been displaced.

FOX 12 spoke with people who live at the complex and say they’re heartbroken by what has happened, especially because they consider the complex to be a community where they can lean on one another.

“The family environment that they have here. We’ve only been here two years but we were welcomed into the family opened armed and opened-hearted,” one resident said. “It’s just an incredible environment for the times that we’re in Portland and in the world like this is a great place to live. I wouldn’t give my left arm for another place to live right now.”

Investigators determined this was a cooking fire that extended into the building.

