Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek

By Patrick Deaville and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starks, L.A. (KPLC/Gray News) - A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl in the back of her head, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KPLC reports that deputies were called out to a home in Starks, Louisiana, early Sunday morning, in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived they say they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Upon investigating the incident, detectives say that several juveniles were playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbor’s property.

Detectives spoke to David V. Doyle, the owner of the property. The 58-year-old told authorities that he saw shadows outside his home, went inside and got his firearm.

Detectives say Doyle told them that when he went back outside he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them, unknowingly hitting the girl.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
KPTV file image
Man dies in one-car crash in Cowlitz Co.
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
Man arrested for 2 robberies after being found in Albany
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time

Latest News

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial
Ideas for celebrating Mother’s Day
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events