MAX trains back on schedule after 3-week disruption for improvements, TriMet says

The Blue, Green and Red TriMet MAX train lines returned to their regular service routes through the Portland metro area Sunday, according to TriMet.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Blue, Green and Red TriMet MAX train lines returned to their regular service routes through the Portland metro area Sunday, according to TriMet.

SEE ALSO: Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard

The latest installment of TriMet’s A Better Red project was completed Saturday.

The three-week effort included a track tie-in and other upgrades near the Gateway Transit Center. Crews also did some track maintenance and station cleaning between Gateway and Northeast Seventh Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Oregon boy makes rare discovery of Columbian mammoth tooth

TriMet says the project, scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024, will improve reliability and extend the Red Line 10 stations west into Hillsboro.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
2 teens injured after ‘assault’ at Hillsboro apartment complex, neighbor says she gave first aid
2 teens injured after ‘assault’ at Hillsboro apartments, neighbor says she gave first aid
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
5 arrested, 6 vehicles towed after illegal street racing events in N Portland
2 dead, deputy and 3 others in critical condition after crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Driver who caused crash in Beaverton that killed teens, injured deputy gets 25 years in prison
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death

Latest News

MAX trains back on schedule after 3-week disruption for improvements, TriMet says
1 injured, 7 families displaced by Seaside apartment fire
Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
KPTV file image
Man dies in one-car crash in Cowlitz Co.