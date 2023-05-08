MAX trains back on schedule after 3-week disruption for improvements, TriMet says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Blue, Green and Red TriMet MAX train lines returned to their regular service routes through the Portland metro area Sunday, according to TriMet.

The latest installment of TriMet’s A Better Red project was completed Saturday.

The three-week effort included a track tie-in and other upgrades near the Gateway Transit Center. Crews also did some track maintenance and station cleaning between Gateway and Northeast Seventh Avenue.

TriMet says the project, scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024, will improve reliability and extend the Red Line 10 stations west into Hillsboro.

