One Wet Day Monday, Drier & Warmer Through Week

Good morning!

We’re starting off with some clearer skies this morning, but we’ll see that changing through the day. The radar shows some showers on the southern end of the Willamette Valley and eventually showers will make their way north. We expect to be seeing clouds increasing through the morning and the chance of showers as the afternoon approaches. Showers and rain will arrive by late afternoon and we’ll be damp through the evening. Some areas could see heavier showers at times. We also have the slight chance of thunderstorms, which could produce hail and downpours. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s. Late tonight, skies will dry out and we’ll be seeing dry conditions through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be gradually warming through the week. Tomorrow, we’ll see highs top out in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. High pressure will set in and build over the northwest and the rest of the week will be even warmer! Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s. We’ll then get a day in the 80s on Friday.

By the weekend, we could see our warmest weather of the year and have a couple of chances of hitting our first 90° day. Temperatures could climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and then be just slightly warmer on Sunday. Both days will be dry and sunny for the Mother’s Day weekend. On average, the first 90° day comes around the beginning of July, so this would be a bit earlier than is typical. We’ll be updating these numbers as the weekend gets closer and we get a better handle on just how warm things look to be!

