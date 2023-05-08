Police: Woman in mental health crisis arrested at Sherwood HS

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman believed to be going through a mental crisis who entered Sherwood High School was arrested on Monday afternoon, the Sherwood Police Department said.

SPD said just before noon Monday, the school resource officer responded to a woman who had no legitimate reason to be in the school, was addressed by front office staff and did not comply. The woman was described as acting “erratic.” The officer asked the woman to leave several times, but she refused.

The officer made a physical takedown and placed the woman in handcuffs. SPD said no other force was used. She continued to resist arrest, more officers responded and she was taken to a patrol car for the safety of everyone involved.

During the response, the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Officers and staff walked the school to check for any additional threats, but determined the woman was alone in her actions.

SPD said it believes the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis. She has a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in Washington County. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and placed on a mental health hold. Police are not releasing the woman’s name.

