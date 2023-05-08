Portland woman, teen killed in crash on I-5 near Albany

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a crash on Interstate 5 near Albany on Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5, near milepost 233, at about 3:17 a.m. OSP says an Infinity QX5 was going northbound when it rear-ended a Nissan Rouge. The impact caused the Infinity to leave the roadway and hit several trees.

OSP says two passengers in the Infinity, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Ritter, of Portland, and a teenage boy, both died at the scene. A second teenage passenger was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Infinity, a 64-year-old man from Portland, was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive their injuries. The driver of the Nissan was not hurt, according to OSP.

Interstate 5 was closed for more than four hours during the crash investigation.

OSP says the investigation is ongoing and no other details are being released at this time.

