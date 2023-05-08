Showers & cooler Monday, then temperatures start climbing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We ended up with a beautiful day to wrap up the weekend! Metro area high temperatures hit the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies, and overnight temperatures will be right around average tonight. We’ll start to see showers pushing up from the south as a low pressure system begins to fizzle out during its trek up our coastline. That system will keep us cool and showery Monday, but not much rain is expected in the Portland area. Spots further south like Salem and Eugene could see some decent morning rain before turning more showery in the afternoon. There is also a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms for everybody east of the Coast Range. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s around Portland.

We’ll start to dry out and warm up Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a shower, but we’ll see partly cloudy skies in Portland and comfortable temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll keep warming up heading into next weekend as a ridge of high pressure strengthens, bringing us mostly sunny conditions and above-average temperatures Wednesday through Sunday— and potentially our first 90-degree day for Mother’s Day weekend! Upper 80s and low 90s would be 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

