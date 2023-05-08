Spotty downpours this evening, then it’s on to dry days and eventually hot weather

A long period of dry weather begins Tuesday
By Mark Nelsen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today has turned out nicer (and drier) than expected with lots of sunshine mixed with some clouds.  Temperatures have bounced back to normal, reaching the mid-upper 60s late this afternoon.  A few showers have popped up in the warm airmass and these will wander around a bit between now and sunset.  Due to the slow movement, a downpour is possible anywhere the next few hours with even a rumble of thunder.  So far we haven’t seen any lightning west of the Cascades but it’s a possibility.

Once the showers end late this evening and overnight, there’s a very good chance we’ll stay dry for at least a week or longer in the Portland metro area.  A few showers will pop up over the Cascades Wednesday afternoon as the last of several little disturbances passes over the region.  Those showers could drop rain on the eastern part of the metro area Wednesday afternoon, but even that is just a chance.  Most of us stay dry that day too.  Temperatures remain quite comfortable through Thursday as we warm into the 70s.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds directly over Washington and British Columbia Friday through early next week.  The atmosphere warms to summertime levels overhead and a breezy “downslope” easterly wind develops Saturday and Sunday.  This combination can give us record high temperatures anytime from April through September and that will be the case this weekend.  We will see highs over 90 degrees for at least two days, possibly Monday as well.  This isn’t dangerous heat, but it may be record setting for mid-May.  It’s going to feel like midsummer for 2-3 days starting Saturday.

There’s no sign of a soaking rain in the next 10 days, unusual for May.

