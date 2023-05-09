Crews met with ‘significant clutter’ while battling house fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters had to deal with “significant clutter” while battling a house fire in the East Columbia neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 5:30 a.m., crews arrived to a home in the 10300 block of Northeast 6th Drive after a 911 caller reported smoke billowing from the home. Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from all sides of the home.

PF&R said one resident had to climb through a window to get out of the burning home. No injuries were reported.

While battling the fire, PF&R said crews were met with significant clutter inside and outside of the home which posed some challenges. Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within 20 minutes of arrival.

Firefighters had to deal with "significant clutter" while battling a house fire in the East Columbia neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Red Cross is helping two people and their pet who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

