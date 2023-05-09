‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a “derelict” sailboat struck the lift span of the I-5 bridge around noon Tuesday.

According to authorities, the people on the boat were not steering, letting the boat float downriver when the mast of the sailboat struck the bridge.

SEE ALSO: SW Portland homes fill with water after torrential rain storm

After colliding with the bridge, currents began pushing the boat under it before exiting the other side where first responders were waiting.

According to deputies, the Columbia River has high water levels right now, making collisions more likely.

The CCSO says there’s no concern for structural damage to the bridge.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.