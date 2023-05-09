‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge

FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River...
FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington states, near Vancouver, Wash.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a “derelict” sailboat struck the lift span of the I-5 bridge around noon Tuesday.

According to authorities, the people on the boat were not steering, letting the boat float downriver when the mast of the sailboat struck the bridge.

After colliding with the bridge, currents began pushing the boat under it before exiting the other side where first responders were waiting.

According to deputies, the Columbia River has high water levels right now, making collisions more likely.

The CCSO says there’s no concern for structural damage to the bridge.

