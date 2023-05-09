Federal judge grants Frank Gable full release after 1991 murder conviction overturned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A federal judge has granted Frank Gable, the man once convicted for the 1989 murder of Michael Francke, a full release and has barred the state from retrying him in the case.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta ordered the Marion County murder indictment against Gable to be “dismissed with prejudice,” which means the state can’t bring future charges against Gable in the killing.

In January 1989, then Oregon Department of Corrections Director Michael Francke was found murdered outside of the Dome Building on the Oregon State Hospital grounds.

In 1991, a Marion County jury convicted Gable and sentenced him to life in prison. After serving nearly 30 years, Judge Acosta threw out the murder conviction and Gable was released in 2019.

On Monday, the Francke brothers commented on how they always believed Gable was innocent.

“Frank Gable is free,” said Patrick Francke, Michael Francke’s brother. “Don’t charge him, don’t try to arrest him again, indict him, or prosecute him. He’s done. They’re done with him.”

FOX 12 spoke to Patrick Francke over the phone following the announcement Monday.

“Frank Gable gets to get on with his life, find some peace,” Patrick Francke said. “I’m sure he is greatly relieved. I’ve sent him a note and visited with his wife a little bit, but Frank has suffered. He’s got a lot of mental, bad memories about this whole thing and wants to put it behind him I believe.”

Kevin Francke, on behalf of the family, also released a statement following the announcement:

After Frank Gable was released almost four years ago, Kevin Francke started a GoFundMe to help Gable.

The Francke family says the investigation into Michael’s murder has officially reopened, but for now, they want to focus on Gable.

“At the end of the day the story is how happy we are, and how happy we are for Frank and his wife and family that this is over,” said Patrick Francke.

