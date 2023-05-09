On the Go with Joe at Firehouse Axes

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A historic firehouse in Vancouver is offering a brand new experience for visitors.

Firehouse Axes, located at 3701 Main Street, is the first full axe throwing bar and restaurant in the city’s original fire station from 1932. Fire trucks and hoses have been replaced by food, drink and flying axes!

Everyone 10 years and older is welcome. Those who want to throw axes must wear closed-toe shoes.

Firehouse Axes (KPTV)

