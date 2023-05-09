On the Go with Joe at Firehouse Axes

A historic firehouse in Vancouver is offering a brand new experience for visitors.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A historic firehouse in Vancouver is offering a brand new experience for visitors.

Firehouse Axes, located at 3701 Main Street, is the first full axe throwing bar and restaurant in the city’s original fire station from 1932. Fire trucks and hoses have been replaced by food, drink and flying axes!

Everyone 10 years and older is welcome. Those who want to throw axes must wear closed-toe shoes.

Firehouse Axes
Firehouse Axes(KPTV)

To learn more about the bar and restaurant, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
KPTV File Image
Portland woman, teen killed in crash on I-5 near Albany
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time
A business had $300,000 worth of tools stolen last month.
Tools worth $300,000 stolen from Portland landscaping company
Amtrak Cascades
Landslide halts Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle

Latest News

On the Go with Joe at Firehouse Axes
Hand & Stone Mother's Day
Hand & Stone Mother’s Day
Hand & Stone Mother's Day
Hand & Stone Mother's Day
Tony takes a tranquil boat ride in Monaco