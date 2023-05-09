Mild Today, Turning Warmer Mid to Late Week

Good morning! It’s a cool & mainly dry start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures are in the 40s and low 50s, with patchy fog & low clouds. A few showers will still be possible along the Cascades, but most areas west of the Cascades should be dry. Expect to see gradually clearing skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Today will be our transition day before the warm up begins.

High pressure will slowly nudge itself into the Northwest between mid to late week, bringing us a stretch of mainly dry weather and warmer temperatures. Wednesday may not be completely dry though, as showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon/evening along the Cascades. It’s possible a few cells could drift into our western valleys, so don’t be surprised if you encounter a late day downpour. Thursday will be completely dry as high pressure expands over the western U.S. Temps will rise into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday & Thursday.

Conditions will really warm up by the end of the week. Highs should reach the mid 80s Friday, and eventually the 90s this weekend with the help of offshore wind. It looks like temps will range between the low to mid 90s through Monday, with some signs of a minor cool down midweek. Overnights will also turn warmer. Our inner urban areas may only drop into the low to mid 60s Saturday & Sunday night.

Enjoy the mild conditions. Our first heat wave is right around the corner.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.