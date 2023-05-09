Parent-organized town hall questions PPS decision to close Online Learning Academy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Community members are continuing to push back against the closure of Portland Public Schools’ Online Learning Academy.

Parents said this unique program serves more than 200 students, many who have special requirements and are medically fragile. They said the district isn’t doing enough to provide support.

Parent advocates said they organized the community town hall meeting Monday at Mt. Tabor Middle School after their request to the district for a public meeting was ignored.

Parents with students in PPS’ Online Learning Academy said it’s been an invaluable option for their families during the past couple years.

“I think the thing we love the most about it is her ability to kind of have some autonomy,” Nicole Taylor, an OLA parent, said.

Families said they were blindsided earlier this year when PPS announced its decision to close OLA in June.

“There’s nothing that PPS is showing us right now (that) is a good enough reason to close this program,” Taylor said. “Money is not a good enough reason because they have enough funding for one more year.”

Those who showed up to Monday’s town hall said it’s not just students that this decision impacts.

“All of the OLA positions are no longer available,” Jessica Preston, an OLA staff member, said. “I think 42 altogether staff members are being displaced.”

Other teachers said this is not what was promised.

“To be told we’d be taking a position that would be long term and then two years later to have it yanked out from under us,” Sarah Wall, an OLA teacher, said. “No, there’s been no acknowledgement.”

Several parents filed a lawsuit in April seeking to block the closure of OLA. Three PPS students are identified in the lawsuit, and one of them has a disability. That parent said OLA is an essential need.

“It is night and day,” Hollis Blanchard, an OLA parent, said. “His report cards have just been exceptional across the board. He’s being referred to the gifted and talented program. There’s no discipline issues.”

Advocates said they won’t stop fighting for what they believe in.

“I think if PPS had done the due diligence around the closure, they would see that closing the school is not a good idea,” Allison McGillivray, an OLA parent, said.

Several district administrators did attend Monday’s meeting, and said they aren’t able to comment.

There’s a GoFundMe to support the families trying to keep OLA open. They said it’s their last resort.

